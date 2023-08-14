Blackpool look set to see off ‘stiff competition’ from four of their rivals for a League One winning striker.

Blackpool have emerged as favourites to sign wantaway striker Sam Cosgrove from Birmingham City, according to reports.

The out-of-favour forward looks set for another temporary move away from St Andrew's and now EFL journalist for The Sun, Alan Nixon is reporting on his own Patreon page that the Tangerines are closing in on the signing of Cosgrove. Nixon added that Blackpool are set to beat 'stiff competition' from their rivals in England, and that he will shortly join on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was earlier reported by Nixon that Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Barnsley and Oxford United, had also held an interest in Cosgrove, but it has Blackpool that have seemingly come out victorious in the race for his signature. All four interested parties other than Blackpool are said to have been discussing both loan and permanent moves, but another loan spell away seems to be the best option for the striker.

He is entering the final year of his contract, and is likely to be available on a free transfer to Blackpool should his loan spell at Bloomfield Road go to plan. Cosgrove joined the Blues from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen for £2m two-and-a-half-years ago but has been unable to make an impact in the Midlands.

The former Shrewsbury Town forward has appeared a total of four times under John Eustace, and was a substitute for Birmingham in their 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town last week. Cosgrove was loaned to Plymouth Argyle and helped the Pilgrims win the League One title, scoring 12 goals in 40 appearances and also registered two assists. His most successful spell came in Aberdeen with 47 goals and nine assists in 103 games, and as for his record in the third tier, he's got 11 goals and two assists in 65 matches.