Chances were scarce throughout the game at St James Park, with the best opportunity coming the way of Matty Virtue in the 90th minute.

Critchley admits although his side weren’t at their best, there were still pleasing aspects from the performance in Devon.

"I don’t think we deserved to win, but I don’t think we deserved to lose it either,” he said.

Neil Critchley

"Exeter played full of confidence and you could see we were a bit flat and a bit leggy.

"Both teams gave everything, I think it was a really honest performance.

"We weren’t at our best but I think we defended our goal brilliantly well, there were very few chances that we gave away.

"It’s another clean sheet which is a big positive.

"We nearly nicked it at the end- which would’ve been the perfect away performance.

“You have to be on it because Exeter are a good football team, they had one chance early on and then we came into the game.

"A lot of teams would’ve been beaten today- it was hard fought.”

The Seasiders were without both Matthew Pennington and Callum Connolly for the game at St James Park.

"Matty was very close,” Critchley added.

"He was on the grass and doing some ball work in the last few days but we felt he hadn’t quite extended himself in terms of kicking and sprinting actions.

"We’ve got a busy schedule coming up, so we thought it would be an unnecessary risk.

"We’re hopeful that he can be involved on Tuesday.

"Callum’s partner has been induced in hospital. Fingers crossed, we’re waiting for good news.

"It’s his first child so we didn’t want to bring him all the way down here because it’s not like it’s half an hour round the corner.”

Meanwhile, new signing Jensen Weir was not registered to be apart of the fixture against Exeter.

"I saw a lot of him in his Wigan youth team days,” Critchley stated.

"He was fantastic with his goals and energy in the middle of the pitch for Morecambe last season.