Blackpool's EFL Trophy prize money for the 2023-24 season so far after reaching the round of 32.

Blackpool's perfect start to their EFL Trophy campaign has already earned the Tangerines a nice sum of money.

Neil Critchley's side won all three of their matches against Barrow, Liverpool and Morecambe, earning them top spot in the group. Blackpool Gazette can reveal after speaking to an EFL spokesperson, that the club have pocketed £50,000 from their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign so far.

The EFL pays all the clubs who play in the competition a £20,000 participation fee, and then £10,000 for a win and £5,000 for a draw. Blackpool's wins all came in 90 minutes, and so they've got the maximum amount of money you can get so far.

Another positive from finishing on top of a small windfall of money is that they would be at home for their knockout tie. Blackpool are just a few games away from a Wembley Stadium final as they host Barnsley at Bloomfield Road in the Round of 32 in the EFL Trophy. The Tykes had a free weekend because of their expulsion from the FA Cup.

Should Blackpool defeat the Yorkshire outfit on Tuesday (December 5) and then they will earn an additional £20,000 just for winning a match. Should Blackpool win the competition then they would earn up to £310,000. The figures do not include ticket sales or iFollow passes, which are also another means of earning money through the competition. Money will also be paid to clubs who host the semi-finals of the competition, as Sky Sports begin to broadcast the games from that tage.

EFL Trophy 2023-24 Prize Money

EFL Clubs Participation: £20,000 per Club

Group Stages: £10,000 per win / £5,000 per draw