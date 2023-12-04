A look at the latest League One form table based on the last 10 games to see where Blackpool rank.

December is a busy time of year for many, and for football clubs it signals the last month before the January transfer window opens.

The window opens on Monday, January 1 and shuts at 23:00 GMT on Thursday, February 1. It's of course a shorter time frame than the summer window and there isn't really the opportunity to sign anyone on a free transfer with loans and transfer fees the most common means of transfers.

Blackpool have five league fixtures to play before the opening of the transfer window, and they won't be able to make any additions ahead of their New Year's Day clash with Lincoln City either.

One matter to attend to is the future of Jordan Rhodes, with his status up in the air. He's meant to be on loan from Huddersfield Town until the end of the season, but the Terriers have the option to recall him, and that would come as a massive blow.

December is also the last chance for any players on the fringes to really stake their claim in the side and prove their manager wrong. Summer signings may not have gone to plan, and loan deals may be cut short if it's not exactly worked out.

Neil Critchley's so far got things right on the transfer front, and the depth of the squad is impressive. Will the recent run of games perhaps signal that only a few tweaks are needed, or do you still believe an array of reinforcements are needed?