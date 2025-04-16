Wigan Athletic boss responds to links with six-goal Blackpool forward

Niall Ennis (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe admits he will be in the market for players like Blackpool’s Niall Ennis this summer.

The forward has enjoyed a strong few months at Bloomfield Road after joining the Seasiders on loan from Stoke City in January.

In 14 League One outings, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net six times, as he has put his struggles of recent years behind him in Tangerine.

Football League World report that Wigan are eyeing up a move for the former Plymouth Argyle man, with Latics boss Lowe having worked with the striker during his time in the dugout at Home Park.

The ex-Preston North End head coach was appointed at the Brick Community Stadium last month following the sacking of Shaun Maloney, and will be looking to put his own stamp on his squad during the off-season.

Responding to the links, Lowe told Wigan Today: “He would be well known to me because I revitalised his career. I signed him from Wolves for Plymouth Argyle, and he did fantastic for me and fantastic for them after I left.

“Look, I know Niall very well, he's a fantastic lad and he's a goalscorer at this level, definitely. He's been up and down the Championship, he's had some opportunities.

“I think he's probably one of many who will be linked, given we obviously have a friendship. He's contracted to Stoke City for another 12 months I think, but we're always in the market for good players - and Niall is certainly one of them.”

Ennis’ career so far

Niall Ennis has provided Blackpool a boost in front of goal since his January arrival on loan from Stoke City. His contributions has definitely made him someone the club should be looking to bring back in the summer.

After starting his career with Wolves, Ennis represented the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion on loan, before making a permanent transfer to Plymouth - where he enjoyed his most fruitful spell to date.

After scoring 10 times and providing five assists in his first two campaigns at Home Park, he produced his best form in the third year, contributing 12 goals and six assists in 38 League One outings, as the Pilgrims earned promotion to the Championship.

Following that, he made the move to Blackburn Rovers, but things didn’t work out at Ewood Park.

Meanwhile, it was a similar story for the striker at Stoke prior to his loan move to Blackpool.

