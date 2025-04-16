Odel Offiah

A number of loanees have impressed for Blackpool this season - and the club would certainly be keen on bringing some of them back to Bloomfield Road in the summer.

For club’s below the Premier League, getting players on temporary deals is a key part of recruitment.

Over the years, the Seasiders have enjoyed a number of success stories from the loan market, with some later returning on permanent deals to continue their time in Tangerine.

A key job for Blackpool’s recruitment team this summer could be the retention of some of the players that have caught the eye at Bloomfield Road throughout the current campaign.

Here’s a closer look at the contract situations of the five loanees and the likelihood of them returning:

At both centre back and right back, Odel Offiah has proven to be a key defensive figure for Blackpool while on loan from Brighton. His strong displays will no doubt leave him out of reach of the Seasiders next season.

Odel Offiah has been a key defensive figure for Blackpool this season. After starting off as Olly Casey’s centre back partner, the 22-year-old has become Steve Bruce’s first-choice right back.

The versatile right-footer signed his last deal with Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2023, and that runs until this summer.

Regardless of if he is offered something by the Seagulls, it could prove to be a tricky job for the Seasiders to bring him back to Bloomfield Road permanently.

Offiah’s performances certainly would’ve caught the eye, and has proved he is capable of player at a higher level than League One.

Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer has really excelled in the last few weeks, and has made the goalkeeper position his own.

Harry Tyrer has grown in confidence throughout the campaign, with his performances in the last couple of months making him the perfect contender to be Blackpool’s first-choice goalkeeper beyond this season.

Both Bruce and the Everton loanee himself have expressed a desire to continue the association between the two parties and agree an extended deal in the summer.

The 22-year-old’s contract on Merseyside runs until June 2026, but the Toffees would likely be open to offers.

Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott gets a 7/10 due to his strong performances on the whole when he has played, but has been let down by his injury record, and will no doubt look back on his time in Tangerine with frustration due to that.

Injuries have disrupted Elkan Baggott’s time on the Fylde Coast, but when he has been able to play, the centre back has looked like a commanding figure alongside Casey.

Whether the 22-year-old has done enough to tempt the Seasiders into bringing him back is unclear, and could maybe depend on how he finishes the campaign.

The centre back’s contract with Ipswich Town does expire this summer, meaning he could be available on a free if Blackpool did want to bring him back.

Sammy Silvera

Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera was among those introduced off the bench at the weekend.

It’s been a struggle for Sammy Silvera since his January loan move from Middlesbrough, with the winger unable to cement a place in Bruce’s starting XI.

From the bench, it’s been a mix bag. Some of his cameos have been bright, while on other occasions he’s been quiet.

There’s not been enough for the Seasiders to consider bringing him back, with his contract at the Riverside Stadium running until next summer.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Niall Ennis has provided Blackpool with a spark up front since his January loan move from Stoke City.

After a couple of tough years in the Championship, the forward has found his feet again in League One, with six goals under his belt in Tangerine.

He certainly should be someone the Seasiders should be looking at in the off-season, but it wouldn’t be a straightforward acquisition due his contract with the Potters running until June 2026.

