Blackpool open training session gives hopeful answers on duo ahead of Easter schedule

Elkan Baggott

An early indication of the injury status of two of Blackpool’s recent absentees might have been provided at the club’s recent open training session.

On Monday, the club welcomed Junior Seasiders to Bloomfield Road as Steve Bruce’s squad started their preparations for the Good Friday trip to Stevenage.

Following this, video footage and a gallery was shared - which showed the players in action.

This included Elkan Baggott and Josh Onomah, who have both missed some of Blackpool’s recent outings due to injury.

Prior to his side’s last game against Rotherham United earlier this month, Bruce had admitted the pair were expected back in training prior to the fixture at the Lamex Stadium.

Baggott has endured his fair share of injuries since arriving on the Fylde Coast, with two separate issues wiping out pretty much his first five months with the club.

The Ipswich Town loanee sustained an ankle problem in training following last month’s game against Northampton Town, which caused his latest spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Onomah has also been absent due to a knock away from match action.

The midfielder initially penned a short-deal with the Fylde Coast outfit back in October following a trial period, before later extending his stay for the remainder of the season.

Neither the initial signing of Josh Onomah, or handing him an extended deal, has worked out, with the midfielder just unable to get himself fit enough to contribute in the way Blackpool would've liked.

Prior to linking-up with Blackpool, Onomah had gone over 12 months without a club on the back of his exit from Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

It took him some time to get up to speed, but he was able to show a glimpse of his quality with a goal in a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town before Christmas.

A rare run in the starting XI was then cut short due to a hip injury sustained in a game away to Reading, and since then he’s been limited to minutes off the bench.

In total, he’s only been able to feature 16 times in all competitions, with his last start coming in the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Others in action

Lee Evans was forced off during the first half (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Alongside Baggott and Onomah, a number of other Blackpool players could also be seen in action at the club’s open training session.

After being hit with a bug which resulted in his withdrawal in the first half of the recent defeat to Rotherham, Lee Evans appeared not to be enduring any long-term effects.

Meanwhile, after not being included in the matchday squad since December, there was a sighting of Ryan Finnigan in action.

Andy Lyons was also involved in full training, as he continues to build up his fitness after over 12 months without a competitive game due to a ACL injury.

