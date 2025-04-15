Matt Hamshaw (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Rotherham United have named Matt Hamshaw as their new permanent head coach.

The 43-year-old took over at the New York Stadium on a temporary basis until the end of the season at the end of last month following the sacking of Steve Evans, but has now signed a three-year deal after impressing the Millers hierarchy.

Rotherham started like under Hamshaw with a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town at Sixfields, before backing that result up with a 2-1 home win against Blackpool.

After Hakeem Odoffin’s first half opener was cancelled out by a Sonny Carey penalty, the South Yorkshire outfit reclaimed the lead with a late goal from Joe Rafferty - which dealt a damaging blow to the Seasiders’ late hopes of making a play-off push.

A few days later, the Millers also overcame Bolton Wanderers, before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Stockport County at the weekend.

Why Rotherham have appointed Hamshaw

Explaining the reasoning behind the permanent appointment of their interim coach, Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart said: “Matt Hamshaw hasn’t just impressed us with performances on the pitch but also with his ambition and passion for the club off it which comes across clearly every time we speak or he is interviewed by the media.

“His association with this football club is well-documented and his knowledge and understanding of what our supporters want to see from their team is unrivalled through his connections as a coach here previously and his lifelong support as a fan.

“It was clear to us from a very early stage in his tenure that Matt was the individual that we wanted to take us forward and while we were keen to formalise that arrangement at the earliest possible opportunity, we also wanted to be respectful of him and allow him some time to consider our offer amidst a whirlwind opening to life in the role.

“Matt has had offers on the table from a number of clubs since he returned to Rotherham United, but having spoken open and honestly about the challenge here and the opportunity it represents for both ourselves and Matt in respect of his managerial ambitions, it was universally agreed that we share a real excitement about what we can achieve together.

“Not only is Matt an incredibly talented coach, he is also an individual who we feel embodies what the club stands for both on and off the pitch.

“He is the kind of hard-working and heart-on-his-sleeve character that has historically enjoyed great success here and - as we did with Paul Warne when he made the step up from the coaching ranks - we see great potential within him as a leader, which we are confident will become even more clearly evident throughout his time as our manager.

“While the conversations regarding Matt taking the role were concluded quickly, they were not without him being keen to stress that he wanted to be a part of a vision of a future for the club and we were very much on the same page in discussions regarding where we both see Rotherham United’s potential.

“Beyond that, it feels fitting and fills us with immense pride that someone from the town, who understands the DNA of who we are as clearly as Matt does, will be leading us into our Centenary Year."

