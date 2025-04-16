Sonny Carey and Hayden Coulson (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Opinion: Partnerships are a key part of football - and Blackpool have a few that standout.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The obvious one is probably in attack. Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher seemingly play to each other’s strengths up front.

One is able to hold the ball up and bring his teammates into play, while the other has a real knack for running in behind and finding space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since arriving from Stoke City on loan in January, Ennis has found the back of the net six times - rediscovering his scoring touch after a tough couple of seasons in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Fletcher has scored six of his 11 goals this season when starting alongside the ex-Plymouth Argyle man.

Even if they’re not directly involved in the other scoring, it’s still clear they are having a positive impact on each other.

The Seasiders’ other key partnership is probably the midfield pairing of Albie Morgan and Lee Evans. While the latter of the two hasn’t been at his very best in recent times, the two players have seemingly struck up a really good relationship, and can control games in different ways on their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notable shoutout should also be made to Odel Offiah at fullback and Olly Casey in the centre, with the pair having a good understanding when it comes to defending down the right side.

Carey and Coulson bring the best out of each other

Hayden Coulson with Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The partnership that does deserve more credit is Hayden Coulson and Sonny Carey on the left.

Both players probably have in common that their natural positions aren’t used under Steve Bruce, and they’ve had to adapt their games.

Coulson was signed as a wing-back, but has been used as a traditional fullback under the current head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been mixed results for the Middlesbrough man. When he’s on it, he really brings something different with his energy getting forward, but had been caught out in defence a few times.

Meanwhile, many in the past would’ve considered Carey to be a number 10, but in the last couple of months he’s discovered his best form in Tangerine while on the left.

With his contract up in the summer, the 24-year-old has made himself someone Blackpool will be desperate to keep, with eight goals under his belt since the middle of February - and he could’ve had more.

The ex-Kings Lynn Town player has discovered a knack for getting in the right place. His runs into the box have caused a real headache for opposition teams, and he’s just looked full of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he will be classed as the Seasiders’ left midfielder, he doesn’t play the role in the same way as CJ Hamilton or Sammy Silvera would. Instead of hugging the touchline; he does have scope to move inside - which makes Coulson his perfect partner.

If Carey is moving inside, it offers the space for his partner on the wing to run forward, and fill those wide areas.

Once again, for his defensive shortcomings, Coulson does bring something else to the attack. When choosing between him and James Husband at left back, it really is just a balancing act over what they bring with and without the ball.

This isn’t the first time the two players have seemingly struck up a good partnership, with the previous time coming under Neil Critchley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he didn’t hit the heights of this season, Carey did enjoy a bright end to the previous campaign. After what had been an underwhelming campaign for him on the whole, the 24-year-old was brought into the team for a Good Friday trip to Derby County, and maintained his spot beyond that.

Once again, the Coulson factor played its part. The two seemed to link up well, and allowed each other to play to their strengths.

If the Seasiders can tie Carey down to a new contract, then it’s a pairing on the left that can hopefully be developed further, and a better balance between defence and attack can be found as well.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool faithful name nominees for player of the season - with 'no contest' for one.