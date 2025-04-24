Why former Preston North End boss won't be in the dugout for Blackpool reunion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool come up against a familiar figure when they travel to the Brick Community Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Latics boss Ryan Lowe is well-known to the Seasiders faithful due to his time managing the Fylde Coast outfit’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

The 46-year-old replaced Shaun Maloney in charge of Wigan last month, and has overseen two wins in his first eight games so far.

Prior to taking on his current role, Lowe’s last stint in League One came with Plymouth Argyle, during which time he guided the Pilgrims to promotion from the fourth tier, before laying the foundations for their rise to the Championship.

The former Bury and Tranmere Rovers striker departed Home Park in 2021 to take over as PNE boss, where he remained until last August.

While Lowe will be keen to get one over Blackpool this weekend, he will have to do it from the stands, as he serves the final game of a three-match touchline ban.

The retired forward was handed the punishment after receiving a red card in a 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers and the beginning of the month, and will only return to the dugout for a meeting with Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The battle with Lowe off the field

While the Seasiders will be keen to pick up three points against Wigan at the weekend, they will also be hoping to see off Lowe in another battle this summer.

Last week, Latics were linked with Stoke City forward Niall Ennis - who is currently enjoying a loan spell at Bloomfield Road.

When asked about the forward, Lowe stated the pair had a good relationship from their time in Devon together.

“He would be well known to me because I revitalised his career. I signed him from Wolves for Plymouth Argyle, and he did fantastic for me and fantastic for them after I left,” he told Wigan Today.

“Look, I know Niall very well, he's a fantastic lad and he's a goalscorer at this level, definitely. He's been up and down the Championship, he's had some opportunities.

“I think he's probably one of many who will be linked, given we obviously have a friendship. He's contracted to Stoke City for another 12 months I think, but we're always in the market for good players - and Niall is certainly one of them.”

Meanwhile, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce also reaffirmed his interest in bringing Ennis back to the Fylde Coast next season.

“He’s done very well Niall, he’s enjoyed his football here,” he stated.

“We’re delighted with what he’s done for us, so let’s have conversations and see what we can do.

“The move had done him the world of good and put him back in the spotlight, and he’s scored a few goals for us.

“I’d like to keep him if I could, but we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that he belongs to Stoke, so if there’s a deal to be done, let’s see what we can do.

“I think he’s just enjoying it here, but in the next week or so I’ll have a sit down with him to see what his thoughts are, but Stoke are the ones we’ve got to get back first.”

