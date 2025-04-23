Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s set to be a big summer for Blackpool - as they look to prepare for Steve Bruce’s first full season in charge.

Since taking over at Bloomfield Road back in September, the experienced coach has changed the Seasiders’ style of play and made some big January moves.

Trimming the squad down in January was important, and made room for players that suit his system, but there’s certainly plenty more to do across the next few months.

There’ll be a number of transfer links during that time, and one came last month.

Gloucestershire Live reported that Blackpool, along with Millwall and Hibernian, were showing interest in Cheltenham Town winger Jordan Thomas - with a six-figure buyout clause in his contract.

Earlier this week, Robins’ boss Michael Flynn admitted that he didn’t expect the 23-year-old to remain at Whaddon Road for much longer.

When asked how long he believed the club could keep the attacker for, he told Gloucestershire Live: “Probably for about two weeks . I don't think we'll keep either of them (Thomas or Ethon Archer), to be honest. I would probably say Jordan will go first.”

Who is Thomas?

Jordan Thomas (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Thomas, who originally comes from Oxford, started his senior football career with Didcot Town in non-league back in 2020.

The following year, he made the step up to the Southern League Division One Central, joining North Leigh.

During his time at Eynsham Park he had a scoring rate of a goal in every three games, finding the back of the net 32 times in total.

The winger’s two seasons with the Millers earned him a move to Bath City in National League South, where he continued to impress.

After scoring 10 times in 28 appearances during the first half of the 2023/24 season, he earned himself a Deadline Day move to Cheltenham last February.

It proved to be a challenging start to his time with the Robins, providing one assist in 14 games as the club were relegated from League One.

The 23-year-old’s output in the fourth tier of English football has proven to be more fruitful, with seven goals under his belt this season.

