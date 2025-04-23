Blackpool boss emphasises admiration for Everton goalkeeper amid summer wish
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In recent weeks, the 23-year-old has looked like a more commanding figure in the Seasiders goal, and has made the position his own.
Since making the summer loan move from Everton, Tyrer has managed 12 clean sheets in 35 games, producing some big moments along the way.
In Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on Easter Monday, the Toffees youngster produced two impressive saves to stop Steve Bruce’s side from falling behind earlier in the contest.
The Seasiders head coach has made his admiration for Tyrer clear, and has previously admitted he’d like him to remain on the Fylde Coast beyond this season.
“He made two great saves to keep us in it, two really exceptional saves - and we needed that,” he said.
“We thought that might give us the tonic, but unfortunately we huffed and puffed, and didn’t play well enough.
“Harry has learnt on the job, so we’ll see what develops over the next few weeks, and see what we can do.”
Bruce’s past comments on Everton goalkeeper
Bruce hasn’t hidden away from the fact that he’d Tyrer’s stay to be extended, and has been delighted with the way he’s adapted to EFL football.
“We’d like him to stay, it’s about whether that’s possible because he’s not ours,” he said last month.
“The growth we’ve put into him has been huge, he’s got better each week. He certainly feels and looks far more comfortable than he was six months ago, but I suppose that is inevitable when you keep playing.
“Harry has got better. When we first got him, he hadn’t even played a game in the league, so it was a big ask for him to come in and perform week in, week out. Fair play to him, he’s worked hard and lost a bit of timber - he wants to be a keeper. I’m really pleased for him.”
Tyrer’s past comments about his future
Tyrer has previously admitted that the feeling is mutual concerning his future, and is also hopeful something can be agreed between Blackpool and Everton this summer.
Responding to Bruce’s comments, he said: “It’s massive, to hear his words during the week made me and my family very happy. It’s up to myself, it’s up to Everton, and it’s up to the club - if all parties are happy then I’m sure I might be back.
“I’ve loved every single minute of it, coming into the training ground every day and playing in some big stadiums. I think our home stadium is one of the best in the league. It’s a massive club with a massive fan base, and it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t turn down if I had the chance.
“It’s one of those where we’ll see what the summer brings, and hopefully we can get up into the play-offs because I think we’re more than capable of doing that. It’s just about taking each game as it comes and seeing what the future brings.”
Your next story from the Gazette: Seasiders suffer damaging blow to play-off hopes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.