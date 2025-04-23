Blackpool boss emphasises admiration for Everton goalkeeper amid summer wish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harry Tyrer has made his mark at Blackpool in the last few months - after initially enduring a difficult start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, the 23-year-old has looked like a more commanding figure in the Seasiders goal, and has made the position his own.

Since making the summer loan move from Everton, Tyrer has managed 12 clean sheets in 35 games, producing some big moments along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on Easter Monday, the Toffees youngster produced two impressive saves to stop Steve Bruce’s side from falling behind earlier in the contest.

The Seasiders head coach has made his admiration for Tyrer clear, and has previously admitted he’d like him to remain on the Fylde Coast beyond this season.

“He made two great saves to keep us in it, two really exceptional saves - and we needed that,” he said.

“We thought that might give us the tonic, but unfortunately we huffed and puffed, and didn’t play well enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry has learnt on the job, so we’ll see what develops over the next few weeks, and see what we can do.”

Bruce’s past comments on Everton goalkeeper

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is keen on keeping Harry Tyrer on loan from Everton for the remainder of the season. The young goalkeeper has had up and down moments at Bloomfield Road, but has looked better in recent weeks.

Bruce hasn’t hidden away from the fact that he’d Tyrer’s stay to be extended, and has been delighted with the way he’s adapted to EFL football.

“We’d like him to stay, it’s about whether that’s possible because he’s not ours,” he said last month.

“The growth we’ve put into him has been huge, he’s got better each week. He certainly feels and looks far more comfortable than he was six months ago, but I suppose that is inevitable when you keep playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry has got better. When we first got him, he hadn’t even played a game in the league, so it was a big ask for him to come in and perform week in, week out. Fair play to him, he’s worked hard and lost a bit of timber - he wants to be a keeper. I’m really pleased for him.”

Tyrer’s past comments about his future

Harry Tyrer didn't have too many challenging saves to make, and couldn't do much about the headed attempt that did beat him.

Tyrer has previously admitted that the feeling is mutual concerning his future, and is also hopeful something can be agreed between Blackpool and Everton this summer.

Responding to Bruce’s comments, he said: “It’s massive, to hear his words during the week made me and my family very happy. It’s up to myself, it’s up to Everton, and it’s up to the club - if all parties are happy then I’m sure I might be back.

“I’ve loved every single minute of it, coming into the training ground every day and playing in some big stadiums. I think our home stadium is one of the best in the league. It’s a massive club with a massive fan base, and it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t turn down if I had the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of those where we’ll see what the summer brings, and hopefully we can get up into the play-offs because I think we’re more than capable of doing that. It’s just about taking each game as it comes and seeing what the future brings.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Seasiders suffer damaging blow to play-off hopes.