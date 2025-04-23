Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opinion: Blackpool’s play-off hopes have been hit many times this season - with each one being all the more painful.

It’s often said, it’s the hope that kills you, and that’s very much been the case with the Seasiders.

Several times it looked as if a spot in the top six was off the card, but somehow Steve Bruce’s have been able to bounce back.

It’s been hard to know what tone to take at times. After the victory over Reading earlier this month, it seemed as if momentum was on the Seasiders’ side; only for a defeat to Rotherham United a few days later to stop them firmly in their tracks.

Somehow the loss at the New York Stadium wasn’t the final full stop, and a little bit of hope was resurrected after the Good Friday win over Stevenage, but once again that feeling didn’t last long.

Mathematically it’s not over, but it’s highly unlikely that both Leyton Orient and Reading will lose both of last two games - with the pair having a nine point gap over the Seasiders- who do have an extra game to play.

While the situation over at Bolton Wanderers also looks bleak, they still remain first in the queue when it comes from the potential of benefitting from any misfortune for the front runners for sixth spot.

The Wrexham defeat was an almighty body blow, and showed just how far off Blackpool are from the top teams in the divisions.

Man for man they were better, and their quality could be clearly seen, winning every battle on offer throughout the afternoon.

That’s not to say the Seasiders weren’t poor as well, because they were. They needed to be at their very best, but unfortunately they were nowhere near the required level.

While there’s a lot to like about Bruce’s current squad, and there’s a number of players who can only improve, it also shows that a solid amount of investment will be needed in the summer to firmly secure a place in the play-offs next year.

Obviously the club doesn’t have the spending power of Birmingham City or Wrexham, but they still need to be punching high, as others will continue to grow.

Ultimately, this season’s race for the top six wasn’t lost against Wrexham on Saturday, it comes down to a much wider picture than that, and there’s been several fatal blows along the way.

Up and down season for Blackpool

Rob Apter is consoled by Harry Tyrer and Niall Ennis (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

It’s been a campaign of ups and downs, and the frustrating thing is, it would’ve taken very little for the club to be on the right side of that play-off line.

To think, they started by sacking a coach just two league games in, and then went several more fixtures without a permanent manager in place.

Since then, there’s been a record breaking run of home draws, points gifted away, an injury crisis and losing runs - so being reliant on overcoming the best teams in the division was never going to be a great position to be in.

There was also a period where Bruce stepped away from the dugout following a tragic event in his personal life, which would’ve had an impact on everyone at Squires Gate.

It’s not been a straightforward season, and a lot of things have contributed to that.

Stability is going to be key over the next 12 months. Bruce has already started shaping the squad in the way he wants, and the club need to back him further in that throughout the summer.

In terms of what he inherited and how he wanted to play, the 64-year-old started with one hand tied behind his back, so it’s now time to fully release him.

Kyle Joseph was sold in January, before the other standout stars of this campaign need to be retained, with new talent added around them.

With the calibre of the manager, and the potential of some of the players, it’d be a waste not to make the most of it.

