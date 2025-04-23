Blackpool boss sets out contract focus - and when conversations will take place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce is expecting Blackpool’s contract talks to take place in the next few weeks.

The Seasiders’ campaign all but came to an end on Easter Monday following a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham at Bloomfield Road.

That result, alongside victories for Reading and Leyton Orient elsewhere, leaves Bruce’s side nine points off the final play-off spot heading into their final three fixtures.

While Blackpool do have a game in hand on those above them in the battle for sixth, they could be mathematically already out of the race by the next time they play, with both the O’s and the Royals involved in early kick offs on Saturday afternoon.

Nine senior Seasiders players are out of contract in the summer, and could leave the Fylde Coast as free agents.

It is already expected that Jordan Rhodes and Ollie Norburn will depart the club after spending the last few months away from Bloomfield Road on loan, while decisions still need to be made with Sonny Carey, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman.

“We probably know where we are now,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got five loan players with us, and others out of contract, so all of those conversations will be had over the next few weeks, I’m sure.

“You have to ignore that (when you’re picking your team) because it seems to be a norm in the lower divisions. It’s something I’ve got used to, and it’s not something I’ve used as an excuse.

“There’s a lot of discussions to have over the next two weeks, and over the next three months before we start again.”

No concerns over motivation

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Despite uncertainty looming over a number of players, Bruce doesn’t expect their to be a drop off in his squad, as they look to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“We simply have to have to (do our jobs), we’re all professional in our jobs,” he added.

“We’ve got three games to play, and one of them is against the champions (Birmingham City) here.”

