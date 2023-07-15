Who is Kyle Joseph? Strengths and weaknesses of Blackpool’s new recruit

Blackpool have signed striker Kyle Joseph from Swansea City and will be hoping he can fire them to promotion next season from League One. He has penned a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

The youngster is a product of the Wigan Athletic academy. Here is a look at some of his strengths and weaknesses...

Strengths

At the age of 21, Joseph has the potential to grow and develop in the future. He is a decent long-term signing for Blackpool and is a player who Neil Critchley will look to nurture over next few years. If the move goes to plan, he could be worth decent money down the line.

The promising signs are there for the former Scotland youth international. He scored 10 goals for Oxford United on loan last term and it wasn’t long ago that he was linked with Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic, as reported in 2021 by The Mirror.

Using data from Wyscout, Joseph had 77 shots on target in the last campaign in his 41 appearances during his time at the Kassam Stadium which shows he isn’t afraid to test goalkeepers. He also completed 56.3% of dribbles he attempted which suggests he likes to take defenders on with the ball and not just run in behind.

Weaknesses

Joseph wasn’t able to make an impact at Swansea and didn’t score for the Welsh outfit in 12 games. However, he is a proven goal scorer in the third tier and he had more competition for a starting position at the Swansea.com Stadium. In addition, he will feel he has a point to prove now after his departure from the Swans.

