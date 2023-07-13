Jerry Yates sends message to Blackpool faithful after Swansea City move

Jerry Yates has said Blackpool will hold a special place in his heart following his move to Swansea City. The striker has completed a switch to the Welsh side on a three-year contract.

He has been replaced by former Wigan Athletic man Kyle Joseph at Bloomfield Road. The 26-year-old joined the Seasiders back in 2020 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship in his first year at the club under Neil Critchley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire-born man went on to score 46 goals in 139 games in all competitions for Blackpool, 15 of which came last season as they slipped to relegation. After officially securing his exit to the Swansea.com Stadium , he told the official club website: “I want to thank everyone for their support since I joined the football club.

“We made some really happy memories and you gave me the best day of my career so far. The support has been unreal from day one, and has been the best I’ve played for.

“Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart. Once again, thank you.”

Owner Simon Sadler has said: “Jerry has been a fantastic player for us since he joined us back in 2020. His contribution on the pitch over the past three years has been exceptional, with his hard work and entertaining style epitomising what a Blackpool player should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to personally thank Jerry for all of his efforts and wish him the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yates has also played for Rotherham United, Carlisle United and Swindon Town in the past and will be looking to take the form he has had with Blackpool over recent years over to Swansea now. His absence up top will be felt by the Seasiders but there was always a good chance that he would be moving on this summer.