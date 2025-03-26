Steve Bruce’s war of words with former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has gone viral in the last few days.

Over the weekend, the Blackpool boss responded to comments that had been made by the now-Hibernian man concerning their time at St James’ Park together.

While appearing on the Open Goal Podcast, the 35-year-old criticised Bruce’s approach to training and matches, following his arrival after Rafa Benitez’s exit.

“He was okay, I felt that he didn’t spend enough time working on a lot of things with us,” he stated.

“Perhaps he was trying to go game-by-game rather than developing us as a team. I think we could’ve improved a lot of things.

“I remember some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift. We had a free game week, and the gaffer chucked some of the boys under the boss in terms of who had to play Man City away.

“Me and Matt Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks and months. We came in at half time and we were two or three down, and he was like ‘boys, you keep asking for tactics, I don’t do tactics, just put your boots on and work hard.’

“We were like, it’s Man City, it’s not good enough to just run around. That’s one I’m in shock by.”

Steve Bruce did not hold back in response to Dwight Gayle's criticism of his training methods

Reacting to Gayle’s comments, Bruce said: “Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? - Interesting.

“I’ve been around the block a long long time. I’ve only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don’t know what I’m doing.

“I’ll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.”

What the Blackpool squad have said about Bruce

Throughout this season, a number of Blackpool players have discussed their relationship with Bruce - and as you’d expect it’s quite a different story to what Gayle has said.

Here’s some of their quotes from the last few months:

Olly Casey (January 1)

“It’s been brilliant for me, playing the same position and having him passing on his knowledge from his experience.

“There’s been nothing in particular that has stood out, it’s just his all-round knowledge about the game and what I can improve on - it’s helped me massively.”

Steve Bruce gives instructions to James Husband and Olly Casey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband (January 19)

“It’s fantastic (playing under Bruce), there’s nothing he hasn’t seen, so no matter what the situation is, he’s got an answer for it. The lads seem to love him every day. He’s brought a wealth of experience so for me as a defender it’s fantastic.

“I think we can do something this year if we stick to what he wants us to do.”

Josh Onomah (January 20 - Via Tangerine TV)

“We have a long history, so we’ve always had that relationship. When he first came in, it boosted me in terms of wanting to sign here even more. It didn’t take much convincing because I can see the project and where we want to get to - I want to be a part of that.

“He (Steve Bruce) is a man that has loads of experience in the game, we’re talking over 20 to 30 years. Any little bit of advice from him - you take it all in.

“He’s very honest with me, so if I’m having a bad training session, then he’ll let me know, which is what you want from your manager. I feel like that’s important for me.”

Ashley Fletcher (January 29)

Ashley Fletcher talks to Steve Bruce as he is brought on as a substitute (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

“The manager and the coaching staff have been unbelievable for me, and I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done because it was only going in one direction, and when I think about it now, it’s really hard to think about. I was having difficult moments.”

Niall Ennis (February 19)

Niall Ennis is hugged by Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

“The gaffer was one of the main reasons. He’s got a lot of wisdom as a player and a manager at high levels. It’s just about listening to him, the coaching staff and the senior players at the club, and taking that knowledge and applying it to my game.

“I saw a lot of footage (of the team), and I saw that they created chances. It’s a striker’s dream to be in teams that create, so it’s up to me to get on the end of them, so it’s only the start.”

Sonny Carey (February 20)

Steve Bruce with Sonny Carey (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

“It’s been really good since the manager has come in. I wasn’t playing so much to start with, but I’ve come back from injury and I’m in the side now.”

Rob Apter (March 25)

Steve Bruce took over at Bloomfield Road back in September (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

“The style of play and the formations suits me well. Him, Aggers (Steve Agnew), Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) and (Richard) Keogh - the way they’ve worked with me has been brilliant and I can’t thank them enough.

“The way everything is, it’s perfect. Since the gaffer has come in, everyone has adapted well and we’ve enjoyed it. Everyone is confident and they want to keep playing games.”

