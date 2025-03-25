Former Blackpool loanee Morgan Rogers has enjoyed a footballing rise since his time on the Fylde Coast.

The 22-year-old has featured in both of Thomas Tuchel’s first two games in charge of England in the last few games, after making his senior international debut last year.

Rogers has really come to prominence in the past 12 months following his move to Aston Villa.

Since linking up with the Birmingham outfit last February, the forward has found the back of the net 15 times and provided eight assists in 57 appearances.

He has also experienced Champions League football, where he has been involved in five goals so far in Villa’s current run to quarter-finals.

Rogers started his career with West Brom, before joining Manchester City in 2019. Throughout his time at the Etihad, he was sent out on loan to Lincoln City, AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool.

During his stint with the Seasiders in 2023, he scored once in 22 appearances, as the club suffered relegation from the Championship.

On the back of his spell at Bloomfield Road, he made the permanent move to Middlesbrough, where he caught the eye with seven goals in 33 outings.

Rogers’ mixed loan spells

In a recent interview with ITV Sport, Rogers admits he struggled during some of his loan spells, while adding that the sacking of Michael Appleton brought early disruption to his time in Tangerine.

“The Lincoln one went so well - playing with freedom and confidence, playing with a smile on my face,” he admitted.

“It was a great group with a great manager. After the struggle when I first went to (Man) City, the freedom and excitement came back into my game, and I kind of found myself again.

“The next one (Bournemouth), I didn’t play, and I struggled for seven or eight months. I lost myself again; I lost my identity in terms of the player I wanted to be.

“That confidence went, and then I got injured for six months. Then I went out on loan to Blackpool to play for a manager who I played for at Lincoln just to get games, but he got sacked after two games.

“Those three years were hard for different reasons.”

