Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has made his feeling towards Dwight Gayle clear in his response to the recent criticism from the ex-Newcastle United striker.

The 64-year-old was in charge at St James’ Park between 2019 and 2021, during which time he was the manager of the now-Hibernian forward.

Gayle had originally joined the North East outfit from Crystal Palace in 2016, with his departure coming six years later.

While appearing on the Open Goal Podcast, the 35-year-old criticised Bruce’s approach to training and matches, following his arrival after Rafa Benitez’s exit.

“He was okay, I felt that he didn’t spend enough time working on a lot of things with us,” he stated.

“Perhaps he was trying to go game-by-game rather than developing us as a team. I think we could’ve improved a lot of things.

“I remember some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift. We had a free game week, and the gaffer chucked some of the boys under the boss in terms of who had to play Man City away.

“Me and Matt Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks and months. We came in at half time and we were two or three down, and he was like ‘boys, you keep asking for tactics, I don’t do tactics, just put your boots on and work hard.’

“We were like, it’s Man City, it’s not good enough to just run around. That’s one I’m in shock by.”

Watch Steve Bruce’s reaction to Dwight Gayle comments

Bruce took over as Blackpool head coach back in September, and has become a popular figure on the Fylde Coast in his first six months at Bloomfield Road.

Following his side’s 2-0 victory over Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon, the ex-Birmingham City and Aston Villa boss responded to Gayle’s comments.

He stated: “Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? - Interesting.

“I’ve been around the block a long long time. I’ve only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don’t know what I’m doing.

“I’ll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.”