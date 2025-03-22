Blackpool returned to winning ways as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town at Sixfields.

After being among the attackers to endure a miss to forget in the Seasiders’ previous outing against Leyton Orient, Ashley Fletcher made no mistake in opening the scoring for his 10th goal of the season when a chance came his way during the first half.

On the other side of the break, Niall Ennis doubled the lead, as the Stoke City loanee also made amends for not making the most of his opportunities in the 2-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road seven days prior.

Blackpool’s first real chance of the game came through the in-form Sonny Carey, with the midfielder putting a half volley just wide of the post after the ball was parried into his path by Lee Burge.

Another opportunity came the way of the 24-year-old shortly after, but it was the same outcome. After giving the Cobblers keeper the eyes, the eventual shot towards the front post could only find the side-netting.

Following a couple of early half chances, the Seasiders’ opener came on the 20-minute mark.

A Rob Apter cross into the box from the right side was met by Fletcher, who glanced a header past Burge to break the deadlock.

Attempts from Northampton during the first half were mainly blocked by Olly Casey and his defensive colleagues, while a rare bit of space for Sam Hoskins only resulted in an off-target effort.

Following the restart, Harry Tyrer was called into action to deny a shot from Tyler Roberts, as Bruce’s side started to invite some pressure onto themselves.

Down the other end, Blackpool came agonisingly close to doubling their lead. Odel Offiah opened up some space for himself in the box with some quick footwork, before seeing his shot saved by Burge.

On the rebound, Fletcher couldn’t convert his second of the afternoon from close-range, with a number of bodies standing on the line to deny him.

On the hour mark, the Seasiders were able to strengthen their advantage. After winning the ball back inside the opposition half, Ennis ran through to beat the Northampton keeper with a shot off the inside of the post.

Bruce’s side remained comfortable throughout the remainder of the game, but didn’t have too many other clear opportunities of their own either.

Albie Morgan did force Burge into another save, with the 32-year-old remaining alert to stop the shot from distance.

A few later chances did come the Cobblers way, but they were either hit well off target or dealt with by Tyrer in goal.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson (63’), Rob Apter (69’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey (69’), Ashley Fletcher (80’), Niall Ennis (80’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband (63’), Jordan Gabriel (80’), Tom Bloxham (69’), Josh Onomah (80’), Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton (69’).