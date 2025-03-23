Steve Bruce admits it was a difficult decision to leave out Matthew Pennington for Blackpool’s trip to Northampton.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender has been a regular at the back for the Seasiders in recent times, with 19 league appearances under his belt so far this season.

For the game away to the Cobblers on Saturday afternoon, Bruce made the decision to go with Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott alongside Olly Casey at the heart of the back four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, the 22-year-old was initially hindered by injury during the first half of the campaign, but has gone on to feature 11 times since the start of the calendar year.

The majority of these outings came in the absence of Pennington, with the Everton youth product facing his own spell on the sidelines in the last few months.

Bruce’s decision to go with Baggott against Northampton ultimately paid off, as Blackpool enjoyed a solid defensive afternoon in their 2-0 victory at Sixfields - where goals from Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis proved to be the difference.

Explaining the defensive alteration, the Seasiders head coach said: “I made a tactical change to put the big fella in. I know the area where we’d be bombarded and I thought we needed a big physical presence, and he did very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s not a better pro I’ve come across in 25 years than Penno. It’s not easy (leaving him out) because he didn’t do anything wrong.

“He’s a great pro and a great lad, I just thought the physical presence of Elkan and him being a natural left sider would give us the edge. Thankfully, we made that decision and it worked, but it’s never easy to leave out someone like him.”

Elkan Baggott (left) (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Coulson forced off through injury

During the early stages of the second half of the game against Kevin Nolan’s side, Hayden Coulson was replaced by James Husband, but the enforced change isn’t thought to be too much of a concern for the long-term.

“He’s got a knock, he’s got a hip flex, so we’ll see how he is during the week,” Bruce stated.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious, he should be okay.”