'Confident' and 'deserved' - Blackpool player ratings in Northampton Town win as three score 8/10

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring at Sixfield on the 20-minute mark, heading home a Rob Apter cross from close-range.
The striker was among a number of players to miss huge opportunities in the 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior, and would’ve been delighted to find the back of the net on this occasion.
It was a similar story for Niall Ennis – who doubled the Seasiders’ advantage after an hour. The Stoke City loanee did well to win the ball inside the Cobblers half, before beating Lee Burge with a shot off the inside of the post.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed:
1. How did the Seasiders perform?
Blackpool took on Northampton Town at Sixfields. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Harry Tyrer- 8
Despite having nothing too challenging to deal with, Harry Tyrer looked full of confidence when he was called into action to deal with something. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Odel Offiah- 7
Odel Offiah put in a strong shift down the right side, and came close to a goal in the second half following some sharp footwork in the box. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. Olly Casey- 8
Olly Casey looked like a leader throughout, and was on hand with a number of crucial blocks. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Elkan Baggott- 7
Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance alongside Olly Casey in the heart of the Blackpool defence. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
6. Hayden Coulson- 7
When Hayden Coulson plays he always brings a bit of energy down the left side, and the trip to Sixfields demonstrated that again. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
