'Confident' and 'deserved' - Blackpool player ratings in Northampton Town win as three score 8/10

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 17:20 BST
Blackpool made the most of their chances as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town on the road.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring at Sixfield on the 20-minute mark, heading home a Rob Apter cross from close-range.

The striker was among a number of players to miss huge opportunities in the 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior, and would’ve been delighted to find the back of the net on this occasion.

It was a similar story for Niall Ennis – who doubled the Seasiders’ advantage after an hour. The Stoke City loanee did well to win the ball inside the Cobblers half, before beating Lee Burge with a shot off the inside of the post.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Despite having nothing too challenging to deal with, Harry Tyrer looked full of confidence when he was called into action to deal with something.

2. Harry Tyrer- 8

Despite having nothing too challenging to deal with, Harry Tyrer looked full of confidence when he was called into action to deal with something. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Odel Offiah put in a strong shift down the right side, and came close to a goal in the second half following some sharp footwork in the box.

3. Odel Offiah- 7

Odel Offiah put in a strong shift down the right side, and came close to a goal in the second half following some sharp footwork in the box. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Olly Casey looked like a leader throughout, and was on hand with a number of crucial blocks.

4. Olly Casey- 8

Olly Casey looked like a leader throughout, and was on hand with a number of crucial blocks. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance alongside Olly Casey in the heart of the Blackpool defence.

5. Elkan Baggott- 7

Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance alongside Olly Casey in the heart of the Blackpool defence. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

When Hayden Coulson plays he always brings a bit of energy down the left side, and the trip to Sixfields demonstrated that again.

6. Hayden Coulson- 7

When Hayden Coulson plays he always brings a bit of energy down the left side, and the trip to Sixfields demonstrated that again. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

