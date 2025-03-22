'Confident' and 'deserved' - Blackpool player ratings in Northampton Town win as three score 8/10

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring at Sixfield on the 20-minute mark, heading home a Rob Apter cross from close-range.

The striker was among a number of players to miss huge opportunities in the 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior, and would’ve been delighted to find the back of the net on this occasion.

It was a similar story for Niall Ennis – who doubled the Seasiders’ advantage after an hour. The Stoke City loanee did well to win the ball inside the Cobblers half, before beating Lee Burge with a shot off the inside of the post.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Northampton Town at Sixfields.

Harry Tyrer- 8 Despite having nothing too challenging to deal with, Harry Tyrer looked full of confidence when he was called into action to deal with something.

Odel Offiah- 7 Odel Offiah put in a strong shift down the right side, and came close to a goal in the second half following some sharp footwork in the box.

Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey looked like a leader throughout, and was on hand with a number of crucial blocks.

Elkan Baggott- 7 Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance alongside Olly Casey in the heart of the Blackpool defence.