Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has hit back at recent comments made by former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

In a recent interview, the Hibernian striker reflected on the period he spent working under the now-Seasiders boss - who was in charge of the Magpies between 2019 and 2021.

Despite keeping Newcastle safe from relegation during his time back in the North East, Bruce endured a turbulent relationship with sections of the club’s fanbase.

Gayle originally made the move to St James’ Park from Crystal Palace in 2016, with his departure coming six years later.

While appearing on the Open Goal Podcast, the 35-year-old criticised Bruce’s approach to training and matches, following his arrival after Rafa Benitez’s exit.

When asked what it was like to work with the ex-Manchester United captain, Gayle said: “He was okay, I felt that he didn’t spend enough time working on a lot of things with us. Perhaps he was trying to go game-by-game rather than developing us as a team. I think we could’ve improved a lot of things.

“I remember some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift. We had a free game week, and the gaffer chucked some of the boys under the boss in terms of who had to play Man City away.

“Me and Matt Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks and months. We came in at half time and we were two or three down, and he was like ‘boys, you keep asking for tactics, I don’t do tactics, just put your boots on and work hard.’

“We were like, it’s Man City, it’s not good enough to just run around. That’s one I’m in shock by.”

After nearly two years out of the game after being sacked by West Brom in 2022, Bruce made his return to football with Blackpool back in September.

While results on the pitch have been mixed, the 64-year-old has become a popular figure on the whole at Bloomfield Road.

Following the Seasiders’ 2-0 victory over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday afternoon, Bruce responded to the comments of his former striker, stating: “Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? - Interesting.

“I’ve been around the block a long long time. I’ve only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don’t know what I’m doing.

“I’ll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.”