Gallery: 29 fantastic photos of the loyal Blackpool fans being rewarded on their trip to Northampton Town

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool fans were rewarded for making the trip to Sixfields as Steve Bruce’s side produced a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring at Sixfield on the 20-minute mark, heading home a Rob Apter cross from close-range.

The striker was among a number of players to miss huge opportunities in the 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior, and would’ve been delighted to find the back of the net on this occasion.

It was a similar story for Niall Ennis – who doubled the Seasiders’ advantage after an hour. The Stoke City loanee did well to win the ball inside the Cobblers half, before beating Lee Burge with a shot off the inside of the post.

Here’s some of the best photos of the travelling Blackpool fans:

1. Blackpool fans

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

5. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

6. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

