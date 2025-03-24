Gallery: 29 fantastic photos of the loyal Blackpool fans being rewarded on their trip to Northampton Town

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring at Sixfield on the 20-minute mark, heading home a Rob Apter cross from close-range.

The striker was among a number of players to miss huge opportunities in the 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior, and would’ve been delighted to find the back of the net on this occasion.

It was a similar story for Niall Ennis – who doubled the Seasiders’ advantage after an hour. The Stoke City loanee did well to win the ball inside the Cobblers half, before beating Lee Burge with a shot off the inside of the post.

Here’s some of the best photos of the travelling Blackpool fans:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to Northampton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

