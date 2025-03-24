Steve Bruce has reaffirmed that Blackpool would be keen to keep Harry Tyrer at Bloomfield Road beyond this season.

The goalkeeper made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Everton back in August, and has featured 30 times in League One.

Saturday afternoon’s 2-0 victory over Northampton Town was the 23-year-old’s 11th clean sheet of the season, and one of his most assured performances to date.

Earlier this month, Seasiders head coach Bruce made it clear that he saw Tyrer as a long term option, and reiterated his views after the win at Sixfields.

“We’d like him to stay, it’s about whether that’s possible because he’s not ours,” he said.

“The growth we’ve put into him has been huge, he’s got better each week. He certainly feels and looks far more comfortable than he was six months ago, but I suppose that is inevitable when you keep playing.

“It’s the same for big Elkan (Baggott), who hasn’t played a lot through injury, and Odel (Offiah) - he’s never played 33 games in his career. All of these people have done very well and of course they’re going to get better.

“Harry has got better. When we first got him, he hadn’t even played a game in the league, so it was a big ask for him to come in and perform week in, week out. Fair play to him, he’s worked hard and lost a bit of timber - he wants to be a keeper. I’m really pleased for him.”

Everton keeper Harry Tyrer’s past comments about his future

Tyrer has previously admitted that the feeling is mutual, and is also hopeful something can be agreed between Blackpool and Everton this summer.

Responding to Bruce’s comments earlier this month, he said: “It’s massive, to hear his words during the week made me and my family very happy. It’s up to myself, it’s up to Everton, and it’s up to the club - if all parties are happy then I’m sure I might be back.

“I’ve loved every single minute of it, coming into the training ground every day and playing in some big stadiums. I think our home stadium is one of the best in the league. It’s a massive club with a massive fan base, and it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t turn down if I had the chance.

“It’s one of those where we’ll see what the summer brings, and hopefully we can get up into the play-offs because I think we’re more than capable of doing that. It’s just about taking each game as it comes and seeing what the future brings.”