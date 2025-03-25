Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has criticised Dwight Gayle for his comments about Blackpool boss Steve Bruce.

The two former Newcastle United figures have become embroiled in a war of words this week, following recent criticism from the now-Hibernian striker.

While appearing on the Open Goal Podcast, the 35-year-old slammed Bruce’s approach to training and matches, following his arrival after Rafa Benitez’s exit.

“He was okay, I felt that he didn’t spend enough time working on a lot of things with us,” he stated.

“Perhaps he was trying to go game-by-game rather than developing us as a team. I think we could’ve improved a lot of things.

“I remember some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift. We had a free game week, and the gaffer chucked some of the boys under the boss in terms of who had to play Man City away.

“Me and Matt Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks and months. We came in at half time and we were two or three down, and he was like ‘boys, you keep asking for tactics, I don’t do tactics, just put your boots on and work hard.’

“We were like, it’s Man City, it’s not good enough to just run around. That’s one I’m in shock by.”

Steve Bruce and Dwight Gayle | Getty Images

Reacting to Gayle’s comments, Bruce said: “Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? - Interesting.

“I’ve been around the block a long long time. I’ve only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don’t know what I’m doing.

“I’ll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.”

Ex-Aston Villa striker defends Blackpool boss

Gabby Agbonlahor (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bruce has managed a number of high-profile teams throughout his coaching career, including a stint with Aston Villa between 2016 and 2018.

During his time with the Birmingham outfit, the 64-year-old worked with Agbonlahor - who spent the entirety of is career with the Lions.

Discussing the comments from both Bruce and Gayle on his talkSPORT Breakfast Show, the three-time England international backed the Blackpool boss.

“I was with Steve Bruce at Aston Villa. He was amazing to me and he did get involved in training. He did put on sessions.

“I don't know where that's coming from. I think when Steve Bruce sees that, he's probably thinking, Dwight Gayle you were the nearly man in the Premier League. You weren't good enough for the Premier League. You had to go down to the Championship. Now he's playing in Scotland.

“You weren't good enough for the Premier League. So don't be speaking bad on a manager who's managed over a thousand games.

“You're telling me in the thousand games he’s managed, Steve Bruce has never put on a session properly.

“Of course he has. I didn't like that interview from Dwight Gayle. I thought it was disrespectful. Disrespectful and spiteful.

“I just didn't like it and Steve Bruce wouldn't have wanted to have a bite back, but sometimes you have to when someone's speaking like that on your name. So fair play to Steve Bruce and a top manager that I worked under.”

