Decision made on Blackpool forward who has left Steve Bruce impressed

Blackpool have handed youngster Terry Bondo his first professional deal with the club.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has penned a one-year-contract, with an option for an additional 12 months also available.

It has also been announced that the teenager will head out on a one-month loan, joining Matlock Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bondo has caught the eye of a number of Seasiders supporters this season after being given a chance in the first-team before Christmas.

After being handed his debut in Tangerine in an EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s, he also went on to feature off the bench in the following group game away to Harrogate Town and start in the knockout game against Aston Villa U21s.

Alongside this, the striker also made three appearances as a substitute in League One.

Bruce’s past words on young striker

Terry Bondo impressed off the bench for Blackpool against Harrogate Town (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Following Bondo’s positive impact at the Exercise Stadium in particular, head coach Steve Bruce was quick to share his admiration of the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s nothing better than a young player coming through, and it looks as if we’ve got one on our hands to look after,” he stated back in November.

“He’s at the start of his career, but he was full of life and full of energy, and it was good to see.

“Everyone enjoys watching a young player with the enthusiasm they’ve got - he’s got that in abundance. He’s got a bit of talent, and he’s tough. I was delighted for him, all of a sudden the crowd were shouting his name.

“I was particularly impressed with him against Liverpool a week ago, and he got another chance and he’s not done himself any harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supporters enjoyed watching him and got right behind him, and he gave the team a lift.”

How Blackpool plan to develop Bondo

Terry Bondo (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The development of Bondo and some of the club’s other youngsters was a recent point of discussion at last month’s fans forum.

“Sometimes there’s been two, three, four of them (training with the first-team), with Terry in particular,” Bruce said.

“I remember the night at Harrogate where the kid came on and did what a young player can do. He gave the crowd a lift, and gave the team a lift. He gave us a little bit of impetus going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will dip in and dip out. At the moment, he’s got to improve again, and hit those heights of where he was, which is normal with a younger player.

“We’ve got four or five of them who have a chance.”

Alongside his first-team chances, Bondo has also been a regular for the Seasiders’ U18s this season.

“With Terry, he’s got potential - we really like him,” academy director Ciaran Donnelly added at the fans forum.

“He’s got obvious attributes, which you can see from the minutes he’s had out on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all big believers that people keep their feet on the ground and they earn their way back there.

Ciaran Donnelly (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

“As we say to all of the young players, you’re not really a professional until you’ve played 50-100 league games. Until then, you’re very much learning your trade.

“Terry is one of those who we think, with the right kind of mentality over the next couple of years, he could have a chance of breaking through.

“As we always say, it’s in his hands. It’s not something we can control; he’s got to make sure he knuckles down and gives everything he can every day to make an impact.”

Your next story from the Gazette: How Blackpool boss Steve Bruce responded to criticism from ex-Newcastle United striker.