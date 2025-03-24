BBC pundit Glen Little isn’t writing off Blackpool’s League One play-off chances just yet - but believes they will need a miracle to make the top six.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders closed the gap between themselves and sixth placed Huddersfield Town to seven points with a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon; albeit having played a game more than the Terriers.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were both on target, as the pair made amends for some big misses in a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bruce’s side have been strong on the road throughout the campaign so far, with the result at Sixfields taking their tally up to 31 points away from home, compared to just 23 at Bloomfield Road.

Upcoming games against Bolton Wanderers and Reading on the Fylde Coast could dictate whether Blackpool will have something to fight for at the conclusion of the season due to both of their next two opponents also fighting for a place in the play-offs.

Little gives verdict on Blackpool

Glen Little (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Little, who represented the Royals as well as the likes of Burnley and Portsmouth during his playing career, was impressed by what he saw from the Seasiders against the Cobblers, but believes their inconsistency will ultimately leave them frustrated by the time May arrives.

Giving his verdict on BBC Radio Lancashire on Saturday afternoon, he said: “It was easy work for Blackpool. We said before, they need nine wins, and they’re down to eight - it never really looked in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the first, we felt they probably didn’t even need the second goal. Kevin Nolan has gone into Northampton at half time, had a bit of a go, and told them to liven up. He made two substitutions early on, and they had a little spell where they put a bit of pressure on, before Ennis scored a really good goal.

“They’re down to seven points off the play-offs now. Do miracles happen in football? - Yes. Will it happen for Blackpool? - I’m not going to get carried away and say yes, but you’ve got to start somewhere.

“It’s strange for me, I only really do the away games, and they’ve won each one. If I had watched Blackpool all season, we could’ve been talking about them pushing for promotion.

“This is the first time I’ve seen them since the transfer window, and there’s been a few changes. Today, it was another comfortable win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are teams in the play-offs that have lost more games than Blackpool, so they are there and thereabouts. There’s probably four or five games they should’ve won at home, where they’ve missed chances or maybe a few bad decisions against them - that’s the difference between drawing and winning those games at home.

“At the minute, it looks like it’s going to be too much ground to make up, but you never know.

“They’ve got the two teams pushing for that sixth spot in their next two games, so if you win those two, then the league could look a bit different.

“I’d imagine they can be a match for anyone on their day, it’s just that consistency of winning games, which will probably cost them this season.”

Your next story from the Gazette: How Blackpool boss Steve Bruce responded to criticism from ex-Newcastle United striker.