Blackpool fans have sympathised with Stockport County after the Hatters were left frustrated by a penalty decision over the weekend.

Dave Challinor’s side were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, with a Jay Rodriguez spot kick during the first half proving to be the difference between the two teams.

The Greater Manchester outfit’s challenge became even tougher in the last minutes, following a red card for Brad Hills.

Following the game, Stockport and their supporters vented their frustration with the penalty decision.

Following a tussle in the box with James McClean, Ibou Touray was adjudged to have committed a handball, with his arm stretched out in the air.

The spot kick was immediately given, with the call eventually coming from the linesman following protests from the home side.

“I’m not going to get myself in trouble over it by saying what I truly believe, but if you’re going to get involved in situations, I just spoke to the referee and the officials, my argument would be ‘what have you seen’ because you’ve got a flag,” Challinor told the Hatters’ in-house media.

“Everywhere else I’ve seen, if you believe there’s a foul you wave your flag. I’ve been told they’re not supposed to do that anymore and they should talk to each other, but regardless of that, it’s never been a penalty.

“There can be arguments for the decision before, and that’s more of a penalty than the one that’s been given. For a linesman to get involved on the far side of the pitch and do nothing else in the game, and cost us a point and flip the momentum of the game is down to another poor decision in my eyes.

“Unfortunately promotion and relegation in this division and people’s jobs will be decided by people in black outfits.”

Seasiders’ frustrations at the Racecourse Ground

Blackpool have endured their own frustrations with penalties against Wrexham this season, following a controversial decision in the Boxing Day meeting between the two sides.

In the closing stages, a spot kick was awarded against Olly Casey for handball in the box, despite the ball clearly striking his back.

Ultimately, Steven Fletcher stepped up to give the Welsh outfit a 2-1 win, after Paul Mullin had cancelled out Ashley Fletcher’s opener.

Steven Fletcher scored the Boxing Day winner against Blackpool (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Following the call against Stockport, one Seasiders fan wrote: “We were the same when they played us, Wrexham got a pen for blatantly hitting his back and not his hand. Some funny business with referees this season with refs.

Another added: “Have a look at the one they got against Blackpool with a minute left, and the Wrexham players’ reaction.”

A third stated: “Not like Wrexham to have a decision go their way is it, probably is a pen but how can they change their mind because of pressure from McClean. All about Wrexham, like the penalty against Blackpool that hit him on the back.”

How Bruce responded

Immediately after the Boxing Day decision against Casey, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce vented his anger.

“We played very well, and should’ve come away with something, which is disappointing,” he stated.

“It’s a bad call, the referee is eight yards away and didn’t give it to start with. He only gave it when he was surrounded by their players, which always tells you something. It’s a really difficult job being a referee, but the big decisions are what makes them - so that can only go against him.

“It’s poor for the referee. The two teams have gone at it, really full blooded. It was a really good game, and the one thing you need is for the ref to do his job. He looked at it, and didn’t give it to start with. Maybe they influenced him by crowding around him - which you’re not allowed to do these days.

Blackpool were left furious with the decision (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

“He’s given the decision which is ludicrous when you see it back. Big Olly (Casey) has turned his back and it hits his number. It’s a poor, poor decision. I’m going to go in to see them now to see what it is.

“The crowd shouldn’t have an influence. If the referee is going to go on to a bigger level, then he’ll be in front of 80,000.

“A poor decision and a wondergoal, so it’s not been our day. It’s a difficult place to play, but I felt we were terrific.

“If you lose to a wonder goal then you accept it, but I won’t accept that because it was the wrong decision three minutes from time.

“I’m raging inside but I’m not going to get myself in more bother and go for fines, but it’s a poor decision that cost us.”

