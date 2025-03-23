We asked AI to design Blackpool's away kit for next season - here's what it produced

We asked AI tool Grok to design a new away kit for Blackpool next season - and here’s what it came up with...

The current season might have eight games still to play, but that doesn’t mean planning ahead of the 2025-26 season isn’t already underway.

Behind-the-scenes, big decisions will need to be made on a number of issues - concerning matters both on and off the field.

Puma have been the Seasiders’ kit manufacturer since 2020, with the club’s current deal with the brand running until the summer of 2027.

As an experiment, we asked X’s AI tool, Grok, to come up with a credible guess of what Blackpool’s next away kit could look like.

(Note: The kits designed by Grok should not be mistaken as match-day strip for next season).

Blackpool’s AI home kit and what Grok had to say

We asked Grok to design Blackpool's away kit for next season | Grok

Colour Scheme

“Blue Base: The primary colour, blue, is a nod to Blackpool’s seaside location. The town is famous for its coastal identity, and blue reflects the sea, a core part of Blackpool’s culture and history. It’s also a color that contrasts well with their traditional home kit, which is predominantly tangerine, ensuring the away kit stands out as distinct.

“Green Streaks: The green streaks add a modern, dynamic flair to the kit. They symbolize the energy and vibrancy of Blackpool as a tourist destination, with its lively atmosphere, especially during events like the Blackpool Illuminations. The streaks also give the kit a contemporary, abstract look, aligning with current trends in football kit design where bold patterns are popular for away kits to grab attention.”

Overall Style

“The kit’s design is modern and bold, which is often the goal for away kits. Away kits typically allow for more creative freedom compared to home kits, as they don’t need to adhere as strictly to the club’s traditional colours.

“The abstract green streaks give the kit a fresh, artistic look, appealing to younger fans and aligning with the trend of visually striking kits that stand out on the pitch and in merchandise sales.

“The simplicity of the design keeps the focus on the pattern and colours, making it clean yet impactful. This also leaves room for potential sponsor logos to be added without overcrowding the design.

Practical Considerations

“The blue and green colour scheme ensures the kit won’t clash with most other teams’ home kits, which is a practical consideration for away kits.

“For example, it would contrast well against teams with white, red, or darker-coloured kits, ensuring visibility on the pitch. The material and fit (implied by the sleek look) would likely use Puma’s performance technology, such as moisture-wicking fabric, to keep players comfortable during matches.”

Inspirations

“Blackpool FC’s away kits in recent years have often experimented with colours like blue, white, or even pink, while incorporating modern patterns. For example, their 2023/24 away kit was a white and blue design with subtle patterns, showing a willingness to move away from their tangerine home colors for away kits. This design builds on that trend by using blue as a base but adding a unique twist with the green streaks.

“The kit also draws inspiration from Blackpool’s identity as a fun, vibrant seaside town. The green streaks could be seen as a subtle nod to the neon lights of the Blackpool Illuminations, a famous annual event that draws visitors to the town, translated into a football kit context.”

Summary

This Blackpool FC away kit for the 2025/26 season combines a seaside-inspired blue base with energetic green streaks to create a modern, eye-catching design that reflects the club’s coastal heritage and vibrant local culture, while ensuring practicality and alignment with current football kit trends.”