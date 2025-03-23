Praise issued to Blackpool pair for response ahead of Bolton Wanderers test

Blackpool’s strike force put their past issues behind them to help the Seasiders to a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were both on the scoresheet for Steve Bruce’s side at Sixfields, which came a week on from a game to forget for the pair against Leyton Orient.

The two players, among others, had been responsible for missing huge opportunities in the 2-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road just over a week ago, but avoided making the same mistakes in their latest outing.

Fletcher was on hand in the first half to head home a Rob Apter cross for his 10th goal of the campaign, while after the break, Ennis calmly beat Lee Burge with a shot off the post after winning the ball back in the opposition half.

Bruce was pleased to see his forwards get their rewards, and will be hoping they can replicate their performances in a huge game against Bolton Wanderers next Saturday.

“We’re a bit of a dying breed playing two strikers up top, there’s not many,” he said.

They’re a handful at the minute and both are confident, and look as if they can score.

“It was a great ball by (Rob) Apter (for the opener), and Fletch has taken it. How good is it to see him get into double figures?

“Niall missed a few chances in the last game, but keeps getting there, so fair play to him. All of the forward players missed chances last weekend, so it’s important to dust yourself down and get ready to go again because we didn’t deserve to lose last week. Again today, we did enough to win the match.

“I’ve never been involved in a game where we missed as many clear cut chances as we did last week, it was one of those off days, but they responded great.

“We played better last week than we did today, but we were measured and strong defensively.”