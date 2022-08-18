What Blackpool boss Michael Appleton made of Josh Bowler's response after issuing public apology
Michael Appleton says it’s important Blackpool give Josh Bowler the freedom to express himself to ensure he does what he does best – wreak havoc in the final third.
The winger bagged his first goal of the season on Tuesday night, lashing home Blackpool’s winner in their 1-0 victory against his former side QPR.
It was the perfect response from the 23-year-old, who copped some unfair flack at the weekend for his performance during the late defeat to Swansea City.
“I was asked if anything was said between Saturday and tonight and to be honest, not a lot, because I give him the responsibility and freedom to do what he does,” Appleton said after Blackpool’s midweek win at Loftus Road, their first at that venue in 50 years.
“As long as he does his little bit out of possession and gets in areas to stop forward passes I’m happy for that to be the case.
“He got one and he probably thinks he could have got a couple more and slid in one or two players, but that’s Josh, he’s got that quality and I won’t be taking it away from him.”
Bowler felt compelled to issue an apology on social media at the weekend, the winger stating his performance against Swansea “wasn’t good enough”.
Appleton felt that apology wasn’t needed though, suggesting supporters shouldn’t take him for granted and should remember just how important Bowler has been to the team in the past and will hopefully continue to be in the future.
“He’s got that quality and he knows he’s got that quality, there’s almost that air of confidence and arrogance about him because he knows what he’s capable of,” Pool’s head coach added.
“I only said what I said because I say it straight and I’m honest and sometimes I’m too honest for my own good.
“But he didn’t need to apologise because the reality is the only people he needed to apologise to if anything was his teammates.
“But he’s got them out of a few holes at times and produced some magic moments last season and he’s done it again today.”