Michael Appleton warns Blackpool fans not to take Josh Bowler for granted
Michael Appleton has warned Blackpool fans not to take Josh Bowler for granted.
The winger took some criticism from supporters on Saturday for his performance during the 1-0 defeat to Swansea City.
After the game, Bowler felt compelled to issue an apology on social media, stating: “not good enough from me today, simple as that.”
He went on to say: “Some positives to take as a team but there’s no one more down about the loss today than I am.
“I promise to work harder and make it right.”
Bowler has an opportunity to do exactly that when the Seasiders take on his former side QPR at Loftus Road tonight.
Addressing the criticism coming Bowler’s way ahead of this evening’s televised clash, Appleton told The Gazette: “People are getting frustrated because he’s had the best three or four chances in the game.
“I wasn’t here last season, right, but what I would say is that from what I’ve seen, of the videos I’ve watched as a football fan watching games, he played a pretty big part in making sure this club stayed in this division.
“It’s easy to forget those things and the moments of quality that he produced last year.
“They’re the type of messages I will be trying to relay to Josh to try and keep him in a good mindset and ready, because if we’ve got a Josh Bowler in a decent mindset who is ready to play then we’ve got half a chance of winning any game.”