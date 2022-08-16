Michael Appleton warns Blackpool fans not to take Josh Bowler for granted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger took some criticism from supporters on Saturday for his performance during the 1-0 defeat to Swansea City.

After the game, Bowler felt compelled to issue an apology on social media, stating: “not good enough from me today, simple as that.”

He went on to say: “Some positives to take as a team but there’s no one more down about the loss today than I am.

“I promise to work harder and make it right.”

Bowler has an opportunity to do exactly that when the Seasiders take on his former side QPR at Loftus Road tonight.

Addressing the criticism coming Bowler’s way ahead of this evening’s televised clash, Appleton told The Gazette: “People are getting frustrated because he’s had the best three or four chances in the game.

Bowler was guilty of some poor decision-making against Swansea on Saturday

“I wasn’t here last season, right, but what I would say is that from what I’ve seen, of the videos I’ve watched as a football fan watching games, he played a pretty big part in making sure this club stayed in this division.

“It’s easy to forget those things and the moments of quality that he produced last year.