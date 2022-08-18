Shamrock Rovers boss provides decisive update on Blackpool target Andy Lyons
Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is adamant Blackpool target Andy Lyons won’t be leaving before the end of the transfer window.
The Seasiders were linked with the full-back earlier this summer while Jordan Gabriel was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
After their initial bids were knocked back, it appeared a breakthrough had been made in Blackpool’s pursuit of the 22-year-old.
But a serious injury to another defender changed the picture with Shamrock reluctant to sell, resulting in speculation dying down for a few weeks.
Now Bradley appears to have ended the rumour mill once and for all, insisting his defender won’t be going anywhere.
“There will be no-one leaving before the window closes,” Bradley told the Irish Independent.
““With Andy, we’ve had serious interest. We’ve spoken with Andy and his agent right the way through it and it’s been easy to deal with.
“Like I said, they both understand, and Aidomo Emakhu (another Shamrock player who has been linked with a move), and other players that we’ve got an important few months. There will be no one leaving.”
Callum Connolly has started every league game at right-back so far this season while Gabriel worked his way back from a hamstring injury.
But after Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini picked up injuries against QPR on Tuesday night, the former Everton man might be required in midfield on Saturday when Blackpool take on Burnley.
Speaking after Tuesday night’s victory at Loftus Road, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette Gabriel is ready to start if called upon after making three substitute appearances so far this season.