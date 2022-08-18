How Blackpool’s 25-man squad is shaping up with two weeks of the transfer window remaining

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have already brought in five newcomers so far this summer, but their business is far from done.

Rhys Williams (Liverpool), Charlie Patino (Arsenal), Lewis Fiorini (Man City) and Theo Corbeanu (Wolves) have all arrived on loan, while Dom Thompson (Brentford) is the only permanent arrival so far.

In terms of outgoings, there have been nine in total when you include the three midfielders released at the end of last season (Ethan Robson, Grant Ward and Cameron Antwi).

Following on from that trio, Oliver Casey (Forest Green), Doug Tharme (Accrington), Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday), Owen Dale (Portsmouth) and Brad Holmes (AFC Fylde) have all left on loan, while Richard Keogh departed on a permanent transfer to Ipswich Town.

As it stands, that leaves the club with 25 ‘senior’ players contracted to the club, the maximum allowed under EFL regulations once squad lists are finally submitted once the window closes.

Sonny Carey is the only member of Blackpool’s first-team squad who counts as an Under-21 as he was aged 20 on January 1, 2022.

Appleton has two weeks remaining to add to his Blackpool squad

While Patino (18) and Fiorini (20) and Corbeanu (20) are all under the age of 21, as loanees they still count as ‘senior’ players.

What this inevitably means is that there will be further departures if Blackpool bring in the “two or three” new recruits head coach Michael Appleton recently referred to.

Matty Virtue and Beryly Lubala are two candidates considering they’ve not been included in Blackpool’s match day squad for the last two games.

However, with Patino and Fiorini picking up injuries against QPR on Tuesday night, Virtue might be required for Saturday’s Lancashire derby against Burnley.

The Seasiders were already looking to bolster their options in central midfield anyway prior to the knocks, but their search may have to step up another notch.

Elsewhere, Appleton’s men are also looking at left wingers according to journalist Alan Nixon, who suggested last season’s loanee Charlie Kirk and Morgan Rogers are still on the radar. Since then, Pool have also been mentioned among a host of clubs taking a look at Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

Blackpool are known to be in the market for a striker as well, having come close to signing both Ellis Simms and Colby Bishop. But the Seasiders will only bring in a number nine if the right man comes available.

There is also a gap to bring in defensive reinforcements at right-back, which would allow Callum Connolly to move further up the pitch into midfield.

Despite the recent departures of Keogh and Tharme, it’s not thought the Seasiders are on the lookout for a new centre-back.

They already have enough bodies in that position in Marvin Ekpiteta, Rhys Williams and Jordan Thorniley, while both Connolly and James Husband have shown they can fill in there if required.