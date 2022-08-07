What Michael Appleton said about departures after Blackpool's defeat at Stoke City as Chris Maxwell is linked with exit

The 32-year-old has started the season as understudy to Dan Grimshaw, who has been given the nod ahead of him by head coach Michael Appleton.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Maxwell is now looking to move on to find regular first-team football after losing his place in the side.

The Gazette understands Maxwell is far from the only player that could leave the club between now and September 1.

Shayne Lavery could also depart, although this might well depend on whether the Seasiders are able to bring in another striker.

Owen Dale is still expected to complete a season-long loan move to Portsmouth, with a deal already agreed.

With 28 ‘senior’ players already contracted to the club, it’s inevitable the Seasiders will have to move on at least three current members of their squad.

But Appleton remains active in the transfer market and is targeting another two or three signings, which makes even more departures likely.

Speaking after yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke City, Appleton made it clear there are players who don’t fit the way he wants to play.

“It’s clear we’ve got one or two players who are not going to be up to what I want going forward,” he said.