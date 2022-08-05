Deal to take Blackpool winger to Portsmouth agreed - but here's why it won't be announced straight away

The Gazette understands the 23-year-old is set to join the League One side on a season-long loan.

However, the winger won’t arrive at Fratton Park in time for their game against Lincoln City on Saturday as originally hoped.

Sources close to the deal have informed our sister paper the Portsmouth News that any unveiling has been put back to allow Dale to concentrate on a family matter.

When asked about Dale earlier today, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “There are three or four lads I’ve had honest conversations with.

“I told them if for two or three games they’re not really getting a look in or not around the 18 then I’m more than happy to have a conversation about them possibly getting games.

“I’m guessing over the next seven to 10 days with the amount of games we’ve got, and as long as we’ve got enough players available to make the 18, then if there are players missing out on the squad then I’m not going to be standing in their way to get games elsewhere.”

Dale made 15 appearances for the Seasiders last season, scoring twice

Dale was initially brought in on loan last summer from Crewe Alexandra, but his move was made permanent during the January transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old penned a two-year contract at the time with an option to extend by 12 months.

Dale was a bit-part player under Michael Appleton in pre-season, often played out of position in a midfield three.