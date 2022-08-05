Michael Appleton concedes 'three or four' departures are inevitable as Blackpool's Owen Dale is linked with Portsmouth

It comes amid speculation Owen Dale could be about to join League One side Portsmouth on loan.

Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, is another player on the fringes of Blackpool’s squad that The Gazette understands could be loaned out.

When asked about Pompey’s interest in Dale, who was left out of Blackpool’s squad against Reading last week, Appleton admitted he’s one of a handful of players who could leave.

“There are three or four lads I’ve had honest conversations with,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“I told them if for two or three games they’re not really getting a look in or not around the 18 then I’m more than happy to have a conversation about them possibly getting games.

“I’m guessing over the next seven to 10 days with the amount of games we’ve got, and as long as we’ve got enough players available to make the 18, then if there are players missing out on the squad then I’m not going to be standing in their way to get games elsewhere.”

Dale was initially brought in on loan last summer from Crewe Alexandra, but his move was made permanent during the January transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old penned a two-year contract at the time with an option to extend by 12 months.

Because of that, Dale is likely to depart on loan rather than on a permanent deal.

“It depends on the individual situation,” Appleton said, when asked if players will be leaving on loan or permanently.

“At the moment we’ve got a lot of players on good contracts and they’ve missed football for various reasons.

“At this moment in time it’s more than likely going to be going out on loan, but we’ll take a view on each player as it comes.”

Dale was a bit-part player under Michael Appleton in pre-season, often played out of position in a midfield three.

He was then left out of Blackpool’s squad for their opening day 1-0 win against Reading last weekend.