How Blackpool's players rated during their first defeat of the season at Stoke City

Blackpool were overly reliant on Josh Bowler to create anything of note in attack
Michael Appleton’s side can have no complaints with the result having been second best for the majority of the game.
Here’s how Blackpool’s players performed at the bet365 Stadium...
Scoreline would have been a whole lot worse if it wasn’t for Grimshaw, who made two or three excellent saves.
Gave the wide man far too much time and space to pick out his cross for Stoke’s opening goal. Uncharastically shaky from the big man. Far too rushed on the ball and even beaten in the air too easily at times. Looked more composed on the ball than his partner and produced a couple of important blocks. Endured a difficult first-half like everyone, but came into his own during the second period. Solid enough. Not as influential as he was against Reading last week. Deliveries from set-pieces were hit and miss too. Made a couple of driving runs from midfield but otherwise ineffectual. Replaced at the half-time break. Got into some good areas in the final third on the odd occasion, but otherwise struggled to make an impact. The only man that looked likely to make something happen. Curled just wide after one of his mazy runs down the right. More lively when shifted into his usual central position but still struggled to get himself into the game at times. Hard to give him a rating after the striker limped off early doors, exchanging some words with Appleton as he walked off. For Madine, 22
Lost track of his man for Stoke’s opener but looked dangerous in attack with his direct running down the left wing. For Virtue, 46
At least put himself about and got in peoples’ faces, even if that meant conceding the odd free-kick here and there. For Fiorini, 70
Didn’t see a great deal but what we did see was promising in terms of his quality on the ball and ability to shift past a player. For Yates, 82
Not enough time on the pitch to make an impact. Could be given his chance in the cup in midweek.