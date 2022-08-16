Michael Appleton on Blackpool’s win at QPR, injury concerns and ‘brilliant’ travelling fans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Bowler’s strike in first-half stoppage-time secured a 1-0 win for the Seasiders, who claimed their first victory at Loftus Road in FIFTY years in the process.

After an impressive first-half display, the visitors were forced to show a different side to their game in the second period where they held on during a tense final 45 minutes.

But Appleton’s men held on to claim a big three points coming off the back of Saturday’s late heartbreak against Swansea City.

“After the disappointment of Saturday to concede as late as we did and play as well as we did, it was a test for the players to see how they could deal with that and handle it,” Pool’s head coach said.

“On the flipside, QPR scored two very, very late goals at Sunderland and you think from a momentum point of view we knew we needed to start well and match them.

“I thought we played really well in that first-half and contributed well to a decent game of football.

Appleton applauds the 525 travelling fans at the full-time whistle

“We went ahead in the game, we looked comfortable and then the injury to Charlie (Patino) was a big blow because he was having a big influence on the game, he was playing his part.

“They will get better and learn how to deal with being ahead in games to be a little bit braver, continuing to press high up the pitch, but I’ve been in their shoes and I know what it’s like because you want to protect what you’ve got and hit them on the counter attack.

“For as much as you try and stay positive from the side and push them on, you’ve got to give a little bit of respect to the opposition.

“But it was a real team performance, everyone had to give something to the effort throughout the game.

“I’m just delighted I’ve got the three points but I’ve just got this niggling thing at the back of my head about the two young boys who got injured.”

Appleton revealed Patino has suffered a swollen ankle while Fiorini has injured his hamstring.

“It’s not great if I’m being honest,” he added.

“Obviously we’ll know the full extent over the next 72 hours I’d imagine.

“Lewis has definitely done his hamstring. How badly, we won’t know until it’s been scanned.

“Charlie, his ankle is quite badly swollen and it was badly swollen at half-time, so it’s something we’ve got to control and get the swelling down.

“Once we’re in a position where the swelling is under control we can go and get it scanned.”

Appleton reserved his final word for the 525 fans that made the long trip to West London, an impressive showing given the game was televised live on Sky Sports.

“Brilliant,” he said.

“God knows what time us and them will get back to Blackpool, so at least it’s going to be a better journey with a win.

“For instance, if we had been playing Swansea away on Saturday that would have been a disaster.