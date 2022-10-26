'We know what perceptions can do': Blackpool boss Michael Appleton refutes claim his side are ill-disciplined

It’s alleged both clubs failed to control their players during the incident, which culminated in Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery both being sent off.

It came after Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson had also been dismissed during the 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane for two bookable offences.

It came after Sonny Carey had been shoved to the ground by Burnley’s Ian Maatsen after the midfielder looked to stop a counter-attack.

The Seasiders also sit third bottom of the Championship’s fair play table having been shown four red cards this season, although the 27 yellows they’ve received is relatively low compared to Sunderland (41), who sit bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny Carey is one of four Blackpool players to be sent off this season

Millwall and Stoke City, who are joint second in the fair play table, have also only been shown 27 yellows this season.

Lavery is currently serving the third and final game of his three-match ban and will miss this weekend’s trip to Coventry City as a result.

Ekpiteta, Thompson and Carey, meanwhile, have already missed game time through suspension this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson is still on four bookings, so he’s only one yellow away from being hit with another one-game ban, as is Callum Connolly. The cut-off point for five bookings is traditionally the 19-game mark.

When asked if his side are ill-disciplined, Appleton told The Gazette: “It’s not the case and it’s a shame because we know what perceptions can do.

“Anyone that sees us on a regular basis knows there’s a genuine honesty to the group with a competitive side to it.

“If you want team spirit of some sort, you have to live on the edge every now and then and these things do happen throughout a season. It just so happens it’s happened during the early part of the season for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad