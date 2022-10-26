'Amazing': Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino reflects on his virtuoso display in Blackpool's derby win

The Arsenal loanee was in scintillating form on Saturday as he bagged a goal and assist during Blackpool’s 4-2 win against fierce rivals Preston North End.

The 19-year-old even celebrated his goal – a 20-yard piledriver – by shushing the away end, cementing his status as a club legend already.

“I’m feeling so happy,” the midfielder told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“We knew it was a big game. The defeat against Hull in midweek wasn’t what we wanted, but coming into the game, we trained well and we were all ready. You could tell we were hungry for the game.

“We were up for it and the fans played their part as well.

“It’s an amazing feeling (to score in a derby). The ball came across and it’s always harder when the ball is coming across your body, but I think it went through one of the defender’s legs and nestled in the bottom corner.

“The feeling going 2-1 up was amazing. It’s going to be a great weekend I think.

“It’s my first derby in professional football. I played in the Under-21s for Arsenal against Tottenham on many occasions, but it wasn’t really for three points, it was more development phase.

“Coming here and playing in a Lancashire derby is an amazing feeling. It’s always nice getting the three points, that’s the main thing, but to contribute with a goal and an assist and do it in front of the home crowd at Bloomfield Road was amazing.”

Patino’s popularity with Blackpool’s fanbase has never been in doubt given a song was created for him before he even kicked a ball in tangerine.

But his relationship with the Seasiders went to another level during the derby, with the home supporters singing his chant non-stop at Bloomfield Road.

“It’s amazing,” Patino added.

“I love the fans, they’re always supportive of not just me, but the whole team.

“It’s good to have that support, especially on a day like this when it’s derby day. They helped us massively and when we scored they were cheering us on and when we conceded they were still cheering us.