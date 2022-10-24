25 MORE fan pictures from Blackpool's derby day win against Preston North End
Still on a high from Saturday? You’re not the only one...
It was some occasion as Blackpool claimed the derby spoils at the weekend with a thrilling 4-2 win against their fierce rivals Preston North End.
Our first fan gallery – which can be found here – has been sailing since it went live on Sunday morning.
So we decided to put together another gallery of fan pictures from Bloomfield Road to see if you can spot yourself or your friends.
Enjoy!
Page 1 of 7