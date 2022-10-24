News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

25 MORE fan pictures from Blackpool's derby day win against Preston North End

Still on a high from Saturday? You’re not the only one...

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

It was some occasion as Blackpool claimed the derby spoils at the weekend with a thrilling 4-2 win against their fierce rivals Preston North End.

Our first fan gallery – which can be found here – has been sailing since it went live on Sunday morning.

So we decided to put together another gallery of fan pictures from Bloomfield Road to see if you can spot yourself or your friends.

Enjoy!

1. 1

Blackpool v PNE

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. 2

Blackpool v PNE

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. 3

Blackpool v PNE

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. 4

Blackpool v PNE

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
BlackpoolPreston North End
Next Page
Page 1 of 7