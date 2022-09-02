Burnley and Blackpool slapped with FA fines but Seasiders must pay double - here's why

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It relates to the melee sparked by the red cards handed to Ian Maatsen and Sonny Carey seven minutes from time.

Both men were dismissed after Carey cynically tripped the Burnley left-back to stop a late counter-attack. Maatsen retaliated by forcibly barging Carey to the ground.

Burnley have now been fined £5,000, while Blackpool have been ordered to pay £10,000.

The Seasiders requested a hearing where a higher fine was imposed on them following a similar incident last season.

Blackpool were also fined £5,000 following a melee that broke out during their derby win at home to Preston in October 2021.

“Burnley and Blackpool have been fined £5,000 and £10,000 respectively following their EFL Championship game on Saturday, August 20,” an FA spokesperson said.“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute of this match.

“Burnley were offered and accepted the standard penalty, and Blackpool requested a hearing where an independent regulatory commission imposed a higher fine due to similar misconduct last season.”