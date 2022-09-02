Blackpool close to bringing in a free agent following closure of the transfer window

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the transfer window slammed shut at 11pm last night, the Seasiders still have the ability to bring in players without a club.

That is something Appleton is certainly trying to do, with Pool’s head coach insisting Blackpool’s business is not yet done.

“There is one (free agent) I’m certainly hoping to be in the group reasonably quickly,” Appleton told The Gazette this morning, ahead of Sunday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

“Then there’s another one I think will help us in terms of experience wise, being around the group and being a good character off the pitch as well as on the pitch.”

It comes after a dramatic deadline day for the Seasiders, who lost their star man Josh Bowler to Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

However, the 23-year-old has immediately been sent out on loan to Greek side Olympiakos.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton remains keen to strengthen his squad

Matty Virtue, meanwhile, left Bloomfield Road on a temporary basis to seek regular game time with Appleton’s former club Lincoln City.

Blackpool did manage to bring in one new recruit on the final day in the shape of midfielder Callum Wright from Leicester City.

What it all means is that Blackpool now have 24 ‘senior’ players under contract, freeing up one spot in the 25-man squad the club must now submit to the EFL.