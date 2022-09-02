All the ins and outs from Blackpool’s summer transfer window

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a long day for Blackpool fans last night as they had to wait until almost midnight for their worst fears to be confirmed, as Josh Bowler departed.

While the 23-year-old did end up joining Nottingham Forest as initially expected, there was a fresh twist in the tale as the winger was immediately loaned out to Greek side Olympiacos, who are owned by the same man as the Premier League newcomers.

Prior to Bowler’s exit, Blackpool also confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Callum Wright from Leicester City.

It was an otherwise quiet day, with Matty Virtue the only other departure from the first-team, the midfielder linking up with Lincoln City on loan.

Zak Emmerson was brought in from Brighton for the development squad, while Ewan Bange left to join Scottish side Queen of the South on loan.

Michael Appleton’s side made eight signings in total this summer, five on loan and three permanents - albeit one of them won’t arrive until January in Andy Lyons from Shamrock Rovers.

In terms of outgoings, the main departures were Richard Keogh, Reece James, Virtue, Owen Dale and of course Bowler.

Here are the summer ins and outs in full:

IN

Lewis Fiorini (loan)

Rhys Williams (loan)

Dominic Thompson

Theo Corbeanu (loan)

Charlie Patino (loan)

Ian Poveda (loan)

Andy Lyons (arriving in January)

Callum Wright

OUT

Cameron Antwi

Ethan Robson

Grant Ward

Oliver Casey (loan)

Reece James (loan)

Owen Dale (loan)

Richard Keogh

Doug Tharme (loan)

Beryly Lubala (loan)

Matty Virtue (loan)