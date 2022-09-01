Heartbreak for Blackpool as Josh Bowler seals Nottingham Forest move before being loaned to Olympiacos

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old makes the permanent switch to the City Ground for an undisclosed fee, which has been reported as around £4m in some outlets.

Others have suggested it could rise to as high as £5m or £6m depending on certain clauses being met.

But rather than join Steve Cooper’s squad, Bowler instead links up with Olympiacos, who are also owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

It’s claimed the winger’s development will be “best served” with regular game time in Athens with the Europa League participants.

Bowler, who joined Blackpool on a free transfer last summer, made 52 appearances in tangerine, scoring 10 times.

Despite a mixed start, the winger soon made himself a firm fans’ favourite at Bloomfield Road thanks to his mazy dribbles and ability to get supporters off their feet.

Bowler has joined Forest but has been immediately loaned out to Olympiacos

Bowler had been heavily linked with a move to Forest during the January transfer window, with Bournemouth and Fulham also being heavily linked. But Blackpool saw off the interest and kept him at Bloomfield Road.

However, with Bowler out of contract at the end of the season, the Seasiders weren’t willing to risk losing their star man for nothing next summer.

In a statement, Blackpool said: “We can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Nottingham Forest for the transfer of Josh Bowler.

“The winger, who had less than 12 months remaining on his contract, joins the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee.

“Despite the club’s best efforts to extend his stay at Bloomfield Road, the 23-year-old held a desire to test himself at the highest level.

“Throughout his time with the Seasiders, however, he has remained the consummate professional and performed superbly, scoring 10 goals in 52 appearances.

“The club would like to thank Josh for all his endeavours in tangerine and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Forest haven’t announced the length of Bowler’s contract, but it’s understood to be a long-term deal.