Blackpool complete last-gasp transfer day deal for Leicester City midfielder

The 22-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee, with the move being confirmed half an hour after the deadline.

The central midfielder has agreed a three-year deal, plus the option to extend by 12 months.

“I’m buzzing to be here and excited to get started,” Wright said of his move.

"I’m a player who likes to create, score goals, get stuck in and work hard. I just want to make an impact on the pitch.

"I’ve tested myself over the last few years at Cheltenham and the next step is the Championship. I just want to hit the ground running.”

A promotion winner with Cheltenham during the 2020/21 campaign, he has spent two successful periods on loan with the Robins, scoring 13 goals in 54 games, including nine in League One last season, where he also contributed seven assists.

Wright has arrived for an undisclosed fee

“Callum is a player that I’ve known for a while because Leicester took him in during the time I was there,” head coach Michael Appleton said.

"He’s had a fantastic loan at Cheltenham and shown great pedigree in various positions, scoring the goals and providing the assists he did last season.

"He’s ready to be challenged and step up to the next level. I’m delighted that we’re giving him the opportunity to do that.”

Wright will provide some much-needed depth to Blackpool’s central midfield, where they are currently without five players.