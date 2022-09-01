Blackpool midfielder completes transfer deadline day loan move to Lincoln City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has completed a season-long loan move to Sincil Bank, where he will be reunited with former Blackpool assistant Mike Garrity, who is now number two to Mark Kennedy.

Virtue has been allowed to leave Bloomfield Road in search of regular game time after a difficult last couple of years.

The former Liverpool man only made three appearances last season having only returned from a 13-month lay-off in April.

It comes after Virtue suffered a serious ACL injury during a win against Oxford United in March 2021.

Virtue started in the games against Reading and Stoke City this season, while he came on as a late sub against Burnley.

However, he now finds himself down the pecking order despite Blackpool’s current injury problems.

Michael Appleton wants Matty Virtue to get regular game time

Sonny Carey is due to return soon, serving the third and final game of his three-match suspension during this weekend’s visit to Huddersfield Town.

Charlie Patino is also expected to be back soon from his ankle injury.

Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson, three others who can play in central midfield, all remain sidelined.

Despite the absences, Michael Appleton feels Virtue would be better served going out on loan and getting regular game time.

“I am really pleased and excited to have signed,” Virtue said of his move.

"I recently had a Zoom call with Jez [George], Mark [Kennedy] and Mike [Garrity], and straight away my mind was made up. I now cannot wait to get going.

“The messages were so consistent from everyone at the club and they are massive about player development. I want to be part of the journey which the team is going on and I want to have an impact in that.