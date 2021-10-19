Blackpool show faith in injured Matty Virtue by handing former Liverpool man a new contract

The midfielder’s current deal, which he signed this time last year, was due to expire at the end of the current season.

But Virtue, who has yet to make an appearance this season as a result of an ACL injury, has now agreed a new two-year deal, which will keep him at Bloomfield Road until at least June 2023.

The club also holds the option to extend Virtue’s contract by a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

“I’m really happy and glad to get the deal signed,” Virtue said.

“In extending my deal, it gives me a little bit of extra time to focus on my recovery from the knee injury and I’m really grateful to the club for showing that faith in me.

“With me being injured, it could have been quite easy for the club to cast me aside and focus on the fit players, but they’ve done the total opposite.

Virtue puts pen to paper on his new deal

“They’ve continued to help me with my rehab and been really supportive and I’m fully focused on continuing my recovery and getting back into action as soon as I can.

“I’m pleased to be at this club for another year and continue on the exciting journey we’re all going on.”

The 24-year-old, who is the club's longest-serving player, has made 64 appearances for the club since signing from Liverpool in January 2019, scoring eight times.

He made the move from Merseyside halfway through the 2018/19 season for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The midfielder, who is currently out injured, has now pledged his future to the club under Neil Critchley, who he played under during his time at Liverpool.